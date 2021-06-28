LawCall
Trains stopped on tracks in Birmingham

Train stopped on tracks
Train stopped on tracks(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - About four cars and neighbors were trapped by trains in the Birmingham area of Georgia Road and 5th and 6th Ave South Monday morning.

At least two trains were stopped for hours on the tracks. One man said he had been waiting since 2:30 a.m.

The train on the Georgia Road side moved around 6:30 a.m.

No word on why these trains were stopped. Issues involving trains stopping on tracks have been going on for several years in the Birmingham area.

