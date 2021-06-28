Police searching for suspects in Sylacauga murder

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for the public’s help to solve a murder.

Sylacauga police responded to a call of a person shot in the 400 block of N. Nashville Avenue around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers say they arrived on scene to find 30-year-old Gary Earl Stone, Jr. (aka Junior Stone) suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted life saving measures until an ambulance arrived on scene. Stone was pronounced dead by Coroner Shaddix Murphy on the scene. Police say his remains were transported to Talladega County Coroner’s Office to await transport to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

Stone is from Sylacauga, but currently lived in Montgomery. Investigators from Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) along with agents from the Talladega County Drug & Violent Crime Task Force are actively working this case. SPD urges anyone with information about this case to come forward.

If you have any information, please contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division at 256-401-2464 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.

