One person injured in overturned 18-wheeler accident in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has minor leg injuries after an 18-wheeler overturned on 1st Ave. South at the 5th Ave. South intersection.

The driver was hurt but officers said he didn’t want to go to the hospital. The truck was carrying food, and no hazardous materials.

Investigators said fuel and engine fluids were leaking, but they were taking measures to keep it out of the storm drains.

Crews closed 1st Ave. South while they worked to clean up and move the truck. The truck also hit the retaining wall.

