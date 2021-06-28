New grassroots campaign to increase COVID vaccinations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama health leaders are still not happy with the low vaccination rate in the state. Mass vaccinations are shutting down due to a massive drop in demand.

Alabama ranks near the bottom in the country when it comes to vaccinations. Just about 30% of the state is fully vaccinated. Health leaders are asking some of those vaccinated people to reach out to others to convince them to get on board with those shots.

The Alabama Hospital Association along with the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Nursing Home Association as well as others kicked off a grassroots effort s to encourage more people to get vaccinations.

“We are not dealing with individuals who need to be vaccinated, they need a respected person in their life to encourage them to do it,” said Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association.

This is a part of the “We Can Do This Alabama” campaign. Previously, there have been social media campaigns to encourage vaccinations with Alabama football coach Nick Saban. “College football fans and players want full stadiums this fall,” Saban said in the campaign.

A new ad with former Birmingham TV news anchors is also encouraging people to get shots.

“Even though we stopped anchoring, we haven’t stopped caring,” said former WBRC FOX6 News anchor Janet Hall.

The grassroots campaign hopes to change some minds by getting vaccinated people to reach out to three people a week to get shots.

“We are beginning to see case count increase. Not hospitalizations necessarily, but we are seeing case counts increase and that is in an unvaccinated population,” Williamson said.

Dr. Williamson said Alabama’s seven-day average has climbed in the last week from 150 a day to 200. He blames the increase on those still unvaccinated and the effects of the Delta variant.

To become a COVID vaccine advocate, here is how it works. You can click here to visit the website WeCanDoThisAlabama.com. Sign up to be a local champion. For four weeks, encourage three new people a week to get shots. Recruit five others to do the same. Dr. Williamson said he doesn’t expect massive surges after the July 4 holiday, but he does expect to see increases in positive cases and eventually hospitalizations without more vaccinations.

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our WBRC newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every evening.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.