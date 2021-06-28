Man shot, found lying in Birmingham street

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said someone found a shooting victim lying in the road on 20th Street and Avenue P Monday morning.

The man was found around 9:00 a.m.

Birmingham Police believe the man was shot a block or two over from Avenue P during a domestic disturbance.

Officers received a call from a residence in the 1500 block of 18th Street of assistance needed for a domestic related incident. Shortly after dispatchers also received a ShotSpotter notification of 6 rounds fired and a person down at 20th Street and Avenue P.

Officers believe the victim was shot and ran to 20th Street and Ave P where he collapsed.

The man was taken to UAB. No one was in custody.

