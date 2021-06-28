Jehovah’s Witnesses to hold global virtual event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After decades of huge in-person conventions, Jehovah’s Witnesses will again hold a global virtual event in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and safety precautions.

For 41 consecutive years, the summers in Birmingham, Alabama featured Jehovah’s Witnesses holding their conventions at the BJCC.

“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August 2021, uniting 240 countries.

John Hudson, of Hoover, was able to work in organizing the Conventions for several years. He explains why the summer program meant so much to him, “I was able to see the guests coming to the convention to enjoy the Christlike love and unity of the many from different races and ethnic backgrounds.”

The continued risk of bringing thousands of people together in cities around the world prompted the organization to opt for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year.

“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship – even virtually – as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”

All are invited to attend the event by going to JW.ORG. The program is free. For more information, please contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at (718) 560-5600 or pid@jw.org.

Streaming schedule (jw.org)

