Janet Hall, other former anchors promote COVID vaccinations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Janet Hall, Scott Richards and other former television anchors joined the Jefferson County Department of Health on a Public Service Announcement to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.

All of the anchors have been fully vaccinated and were excited to participate in a campaign that encouraged the community to do likewise. The campaign is a two-part series.

The following anchors participated in the promotion: Scott Richards, Linda Mays, Mike Royer, Janet Hall, Jim Dunaway, and Dave Baird. JCDH said Scott Richards can be credited for pulling this team together for the PSA.

