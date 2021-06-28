LawCall
Janet Hall, other former anchors promote COVID vaccinations

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Janet Hall, Scott Richards and other former television anchors joined the Jefferson County Department of Health on a Public Service Announcement to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.

All of the anchors have been fully vaccinated and were excited to participate in a campaign that encouraged the community to do likewise. The campaign is a two-part series.

The following anchors participated in the promotion: Scott Richards, Linda Mays, Mike Royer, Janet Hall, Jim Dunaway, and Dave Baird. JCDH said Scott Richards can be credited for pulling this team together for the PSA.

