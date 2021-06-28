Health officials talk latest on potential COVID-19 booster shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week, the CDC acted against recommending COVID-19 booster shots at this time, saying the need and timing has not been established yet. Local health officials say this is a good sign.

Jefferson County Infectious disease expert Dr. Wesley Willeford said the CDC did not recommend a booster right now because they need more data before suggesting an extra shot. He said the only way to get more data is with time.

But, Willeford also said the CDC didn’t recommend the booster right now because the vaccine’s immunity is lasting. He said so far, data shows that both the vaccine and natural Covid immunity last for at least longer than six months. He said that means immunity could last around eight months, but maybe longer.

“I take that as a good thing,” Willeford said. “That it is looking like we are going to go longer than six months and probably closer to a year, which is more in line for things we do with like the flu vaccine. It could be longer, but I think we are at least heading that direction.”

Dr. Willeford said the CDC and drug companies are preparing for the need for boosters just in case, so he does not predict booster availability will be scarce like with the original vaccine.

He also said he doesn’t think there will be as much hesitancy surrounding potential booster shots.

