LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Florence police searching for missing man

Andrew Glenn Denton
Andrew Glenn Denton(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

FPD said 23-year-old Andrew Glenn Denton was last seen on June 11 in Huntsville Road in Florence around 4 p.m. Officers said Denton may living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information on Denton’s whereabouts contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
Woman dies in two-vehicle crash
First Alert Weather 9p 6-27-21
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances climbing later in the week
Young Moundville man facing assault charges after shooting two people
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem

Latest News

Alabama doctor, brother considered missing after condominium collapse in Florida
Shooting investigation - Ave. P
Man shot, found lying in Birmingham street
Shooting investigation - man found on Ave P
Shooting investigation - man found on Ave P
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case