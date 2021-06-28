FIRST ALERT: Hot and mostly dry conditions Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We are starting off the day dry and warm. Temperatures are mostly in the lower 70s with some upper 60s in parts of east Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a few clouds around. We are monitoring an area of low pressure producing showers near the Georgia and South Carolina coast. It has a chance to become a tropical depression later today as it approaches the Georgia coast, but time is running out for it to develop. This system will likely be a playmaker for our weather going into tomorrow. Ahead of this low, we will actually see some dry air move into Central Alabama later today. It will likely limit our chances to see showers and storms this afternoon. Plan for a partly cloudy sky today with highs in the lower 90s. We’ll hold on to a 10-20% chance for an isolated shower or storm today. Any storm that forms could produce gusty winds and some lightning. Best spots to see an isolated shower or storm will likely occur in west Alabama. A few showers will be possible in east Alabama tonight. Majority of us will remain dry today. Plan for southeast winds today at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the potential to see increasing rain chances tomorrow. The area of low pressure off the Georgia coast has a 60% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm. Most of our models keep it weak so I doubt it’ll become a named storm. Even if it doesn’t develop, it will bring with it rain and gusty winds to the Georgia coast. This low will likely move into east Alabama Tuesday afternoon and evening giving our area increasing chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are up to 70% tomorrow. We’ll likely start off mostly dry during the morning hours Tuesday, but rain chances will likely increase in east Alabama during the afternoon hours. Plan for temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 80s for most locations. Temperatures could trend cooler in east Alabama due to cloud cover and higher rain chances. This system is not expected to be a big rain maker due to its small size and it becoming weaker while over land. I can’t rule out an isolated strong storm or heavy rain tomorrow. I do not see a tornado threat with this system.

FIRST ALERT Tracking the Tropics (WBRC)

Scattered Storm Chances Continue Wednesday and Thursday: The area of low pressure will likely broaden out and dissipate going into Wednesday. We’ll likely stay in muggy environment which will allow us to see scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances will likely stay in the 50% range for both Wednesday and Thursday. Plan for temperatures to climb into the upper 80s with overnight lows near 70°F.

Rain and Storms Likely Friday: A cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Friday. Models are showing a high likelihood that we’ll see rain and thunderstorms. Rain chances will likely ramp up during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chance is up to 80%. With cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will trend a little cooler Friday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Good idea to grab the umbrella and rain gear before you walk out the door Friday.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend forecast is looking tricky as we celebrate the Fourth of July. We’ll hold on to a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms on Saturday. Models are disagreeing on how far south the cold front will move through our area over the weekend. The GFS stalls the front giving us higher rain chances for Independence Day and going into early next week. The European model is drier with most of the rain staying along the Gulf Coast and in the Montgomery area. I’m leaning more towards the wetter solution and will hold on to a 50% chance for rain on Sunday. Temperatures will likely stay below average over the weekend with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Below average temperatures could continue going into the first full week of July.

Potential Rainfall: Combination of the low off the Atlantic coast and an approaching cold front by the end of the week means we could see a couple of inches of rain over the next five to seven days. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting around 2-3 inches for most of Central Alabama. We will have to monitor the potential for flooding by the end of the week if the cold front ends up stalling across the state. Plan for changes in the forecast over the next couple of days as we fine tune the weekend weather.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe Monday-

WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel

Twitter: @mattdanielwx

Facebook.com/mattdanielwbrc

mdaniel@wbrc.com

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.