‘COVID vaccines don’t stay in your body’: Dr. Tom Frieden on 5 facts about COVID

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Tom Frieden called vaccines the powerful tool that offers the only way out of the pandemic.

Frieden was the CDC Director from 2009-2017. He is now the President and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives. His bio said he’s also focused on saving lives.

Dr. Frieden said it’s normal for people to still have questions about the vaccine. During interviews and on his blog, he lists five facts that could, and he writes ‘hopefully,’ make the choice to get vaccinated easier for you or someone else.

Frieden took part in a focus group organized by the de Beaumont Foundation and led by pollster Frank Luntz.

Frieden said, “For the first group, Frank asked me to come up with five facts on the spot. And I did, that vaccination is vastly less likely to give you long-term health harms than getting the infection itself. That vaccines don’t stay in your body, they’re gone within a day or two. That nearly every doctor who’s been offered the vaccine has gotten it. And that made a big impact on people. What doctors do makes a big difference. That the more of us who get vaccinated, the faster we can get our jobs and economy back. And that if we get vaccinated, we can save the lives of more than 100,000 Americans who would otherwise be killed by COVID.”

The 5 facts about COVID

The risks of infection are vastly higher than the risks of vaccination.

Covid vaccines don’t stay in your body.

Nearly every doctor who has been offered a Covid vaccine got it as soon as they could.

The more of us who get vaccinated, the faster we can get back our jobs and our economy.

Vaccinations can save the lives of at least 100,000 Americans in the coming months who would otherwise be killed by Covid-19.

