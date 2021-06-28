LawCall
City of Fultondale announces partnership with Cardiac Solutions

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the City of Fultondale’s fire chief:

The City of Fultondale announced a new partnership with Cardiac Solutions. This partnership will create a safer and better prepared community in the case of medical emergencies.

The City of Fultondale will be purchasing 85 automated external defibrillators for a city-wide public access AED program.

“Part of our Mission Statement is that ‘We strive to raise the minimum standard so to exceed the expectations of our community.’ I wholeheartedly believe implementing and providing an AED program in our City falls right in line with that. Safety is one of our Core Values, and we will continue to push safety with the cooperation of our great city with the help of the Mayor and Council with Cardiac Solutions and their life saving AED program,” says Justin McKenzie, Fire Chief for the City of Fultondale.

“The City of Fultondale is proud to partner with Cardiac Solutions to implement a program that puts life-saving equipment in critical areas throughout the City. Our commitment to the safety of our citizens and visitors is one we take seriously. Having the right equipment in the right place enables the response to an emergency to start immediately and aids our first responders in delivering the highest quality of care,” says Josh Bryant, Councilman on behalf of the Mayor of Fultondale.

“The City of Fultondale has gone through a lot this year; however, they never lost their vision for doing the right thing for its citizens,” said Jon Seale, CEO of Cardiac Solutions. “Creating a heart-safe environment was a top priority and they made it happen. These lifesaving devices will now be placed all throughout the city along with having an AED in each of the Police Department Vehicles.”

The benefits of this new partnership include:

• Putting life-saving AEDs throughout the community.

• Creating training opportunities for AED use.

• Assists first responders by having equipment on hand and ready to us [firefighters.]

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

