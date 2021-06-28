LawCall
21-year-old man killed in accident on U.S. 280

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old man was killed early Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident in Shelby County.

Alabama State Troopers said Christopher Rutledge was fatally injured when he drove off the roadway and struck an embankment on U.S. 280 approximately two miles northeast of Chelsea. It happened around 4:30 a.m.

Troopers said he was not using a seat belt.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

