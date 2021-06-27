Young Moundville man facing assault charges after shooting two people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Moundville Police Chief Toby Banks confirmed a man and a woman were shot in Moundville Friday night, and they have a suspect in custody.

According to Banks, Christopher Hess, 18, of Moundville is being held in the Hale County Jail and faces two assault charges.

Police said there was a dispute with a group of people in Marion earlier in the day.

Hess and others went to Marion to fight a group over a girl. A group then followed Hess to his home and that’s when the shooting happened. Banks said the man and woman were shot at home on County Road 52 after 10 p.m. Friday.

According to Banks, one victim was treated and released from DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, but the other victim is in critical condition.

Banks said Hess is being held on a $60,000 bond and he is charged with shooting into a residence and shooting into a car.

