BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new Rotary Club chapter is coming to Birmingham.

It’s the Birmingham Sunset chapter and will meet in the evenings on the first and third Tuesday of the month.

You may be familiar with other Rotary chapters in Birmingham, specifically the group that created the Rotary Trail in downtown.

The President of the Sunset chapter says they will work with that group and the eight other Rotary chapters in the metro area to promote good will and a better quality of life for everyone in Birmingham and beyond.

He also hopes the Sunset chapter will have a signature service project one day.

“This is not just a club to see and be seen,” said Caleb Rotton, President of the Birmingham Rotary Club Sunset chapter. “It’s not going to be a club to try to work your way up through a corporate ladder. I mean networking happens and that’s wonderful that’s a part of the fabric it’s how we connect with one another but I think we want to be known by the service that we render.”

The Rotary Club of Birmingham Sunset’s charter application was approved by Rotary International in May and will be celebrating their charter on Sunday, June 27th, at the Clubhouse on Highland from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Mark Maloney, the Immediate Past President of Rotary International, will deliver remarks to the invited guests.

The group chartered with 44 members, many of whom had previously been a member of the Birmingham Rotaract Club.

Rotary International is an international service organization committed to humanitarian causes.

Its membership is inclusive “of people of all backgrounds, regardless of age, ethnicity, race, color, abilities, religion, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity.”

It has over 1.2 million members in 35,000 clubs worldwide.

To learn more about the new club, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BhamSunsetRotary.

