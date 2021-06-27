LawCall
Gadsden man arrested for assault after hitting man with his car

Joey Tierce
Joey Tierce(Etowah Co. Sheriff's office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ETOWAH Co , Ala. (WBRC) - A Gadsden man was arrested earlier this week for assault after he hit another man with his car following a physical altercation, according to Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

Joey Tierce was arrested in connection to a fight at a business on Hwy 78W near Walnut Grove. During the altercation Tierce allegedly hit the victim with his car, causing injury to the victim’s right leg and arm.

Tierce is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center with no bond.

