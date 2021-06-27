FIRST ALERT: Another warm afternoon with limited rain chances and more activity in The Tropics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An area of high pressure remains anchored off The Atlantic Coast and the circulation around this high is bringing an east/southeasterly wind flow, which is allowing an inflow of moisture and translating into a few early morning clouds, but no rain at the moment.

Early morning lows are generally in the 70-75 degree range. The air in the upper levels of the atmosphere, however, remains basically dry, limiting rain chances through the morning.

A few more scattered showers and storms are expected to develop later this afternoon as a stronger flow of surface moisture moves in from the southeast. As the ridge off the Atlantic Coast continues building strength this will influence afternoon temperatures which will be a degree or two warmer than Saturday highs.

Our region will remain on the edge of this area of high pressure for the next day or so which will allow the southeasterly wind flow continue and provide just enough moisture for a few showers and thunderstorms again Monday.

An easterly wave will move along the Gulf Coast by Tuesday bringing better chances for afternoon and early evening thunderstorms especially in areas to the south. For the second half of the week an area of low pressure will move south and bring a weak cold front in our direction resulting in a more active round of showers and thunderstorms each day.

Meanwhile in The Atlantic, a broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Some slow development of this system is possible through the middle of next week while it moves a little faster toward the west and then west-northwest at about 20 mph. There is a 30% chance for tropical formation over the next five days.

Also, an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Surface pressures remain high across the area, and significant development of this system is not anticipated while it moves westward and then west-northwestward at about 15 mph over the next few days, reaching the coast of The Southeast late Monday. The National Hurricane Center says there is only a 20% chance for development with this system.

