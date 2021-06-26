LawCall
Woman dies in two-vehicle crash

(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Blountsville woman.

According to reports from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Danna Self Nicholas, 56, was fatally injured when the 2014 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed the center line and collided with a 2020 Mack tractor-trailer at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Friday, June 25.

Nicholas was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. As a result of the crash, the tractor-trailer lost its cargo, chicken parts

The crash occurred on Alabama 91 near Cullman County 659, approximately six miles east of Hanceville.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

