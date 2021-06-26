LawCall
Tuscaloosa church ready for Sunday service following a fire several years ago

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church found places to hold services in the days after their building burned down in an accidental fire in 2019.

Now, they’re preparing for their first Sunday service in their new sanctuary this weekend.

“It means everything. It means the blessing of God is upon us. We know that he’s with us. And we know where we were and what he’s brought us back from. And we’re excited about it,” Rev. Frank Kennedy explained.

The church burned in March of 2019. They held services in a smaller life center building until the new building was finished. Deacon Marvin Lucas said they rebuilt with the future in mind.

“We rebuilt the church looking at the youth. Putting the technology and the things in place that’s going to attract young people,” Lucas said.

While bigger, brighter lights were some of the new additions in this new sanctuary, the church’s mission of spreading the gospel won’t change. They just hope more people will hear it and respond accordingly starting Sunday.

“We’re excited about getting ready for Sunday morning. We have our plans for welcoming guests that will come and be with us and our members will know that they are home,” Rev. Kennedy continued.

A ribbon cutting is planned for 10am Sunday. Church services follow immediately after.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

