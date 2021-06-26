LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Suspect accused of shooting Florida officer arrested

More than 500 officers from various agencies looked for the suspect, who's considered armed and...
More than 500 officers from various agencies looked for the suspect, who's considered armed and dangerous.(News 13 Orlando via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head has been captured on a wooded property just outside of Atlanta.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters that 29-year-old Othal Wallace was arrested early Saturday.

Wallace is accused of shooting 26-year-old officer Jason Raynor after the officer approached Wallace as he sat in a vehicle Wednesday night.

The police chief says Wallace was found on property affiliated with the all-Black pro-gun group called the NFAC.

Raynor is still recovering in a hospital. The police chief says Raynor’s condition is showing “positive signs of improvement.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
In general, the cases of myocarditis and pericarditis appear to be rare and mild and usually...
FDA plans to add warning about rare heart condition to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
Alabama doctor, brother considered missing after condominium collapse in Florida
Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes has been indicted by a Montgomery grand jury on theft of property...
State Rep. Will Dismukes reacts after indictment on theft charges

Latest News

Dozens of citizens from countries across Latin America are missing, including Venezuela,...
Dozens from Latin America missing in Florida condo collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Report showed major damage before Florida condo collapse
FIRST ALERT 6-26-21
FIRST ALERT: Light breezes and dry air for the beginning of the weekend
Alabama Judge on jury duty
Alabama judge gets called to jury duty