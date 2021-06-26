Residents deal with illegal dumping in Anniston neighborhood

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents of neighborhood in Anniston says the increase in illegal dumping is turning their street into the city dump.

Neighbors held back tears as they described the place they call home, turning into a landfill.

One resident shares that sometimes late at night they see people coming by disposing of various items on their street.

“I’ll see a white van, it’ll pull up,” the woman. “When they leave it’s a bunch of junk out there in the yard that wasn’t there when they got there. I wish they’d take it somewhere else. Go to the city dump. Take it to the city dump because the stuff they’re putting out there. That stuff is no good.”

Stuff neighbors say has been piling up for about four years now. One neighbor says he’s has lived on W 33rd Street for 68 years. He’s reported the illegal dumping and blames it for injuring his dog.

“I’ve gone to the health department about sewage running down onto our property,” says one resident. “Our dog has suffered from it. He got an infection in his nose and one eye. He lost his right eye.”

Neighbors say they try to keep their yards and homes neat & it’s not fair that they have to suffer. They say they’ve put up with the mess long enough and want the people responsible to take their trash somewhere else.

“If you don’t have pride in where you live and the way you live shows what you are,” says one neighbor. “I don’t understand it. These people, are bringing garbage here from other places. Other houses.”

A city spokesman says they are aware and plan to clean it up. Citizens living in Anniston can report illegal dumping in their area at https://www.annistonal.gov/stormwater/

