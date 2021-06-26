Pilot killed after helicopter crashes in Talladega County

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway in Talladega County after a fatal helicopter crash Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the city of Alpine. Officials say the pilot was killed. No word of any other passengers or injuries at this time.

The FAA is conducting the investigation.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

