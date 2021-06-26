LawCall
Advertisement

Health officials say returning to work could be dangerous for unvaccinated people

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama has the second lowest vaccination rate in the country with only 32 percent of the state fully vaccinated.

Officials with UAB said even with our low vaccination rates and a recent increase in COVID-19 variants, fully vaccinated people don’t have much to worry about.

UAB epidemiologist Dr. Rachael Lee said it can be safe for unvaccinated people too, but with the increase in COVID-19 variants, she said workplaces can be a threat if unvaccinated employees take their masks off inside and don’t social distance. She said it is important unvaccinated people remain masked even though vaccinated employees can go mask free.

“If you are unvaccinated, you really need to think hard about protecting yourself and protecting your loved ones by getting vaccinated,” Dr. Lee said. “Especially if your employers are going back to resuming normal activities pre- COVID.”

Dr. Lee said being unvaccinated, regardless of age, is opening yourself up to more severe illness, hospitalization, and even death.

