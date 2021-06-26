LawCall
Gas prices up but close to normal close to Fourth of July

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As we get into the fourth of July weekend we will see more people driving to their destinations, and keeping a close eye on the pump.

AAA predicted that Alabama would flirt with the $3 mark but not reach it, and we are seeing it come down.

“We’ve actually seen our gas prices drop a little bit over the past few weeks and even a bit more since the pipeline situation a few weeks back,” said Clay Ingram at AAA Alabama.

How low can they go? Not low enough for anyone who drives often, but less painful, says Ingram.

“We’re down to 2.79 today for our Alabama state average,” said Ingram.

Some stations may be higher, but he recommends shopping around for lower prices. It is the highest price in seven years, but by less than a dime a gallon.

“It’s actually close to where we normally are on the fourth of July holiday, not far at all,” said Ingram.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

