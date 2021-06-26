FIRST ALERT: Light breezes and dry air for the beginning of the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An area of high pressure to the north and east over The Southern Appalachians has pushed a wedge of slightly cooler, drier air into the region bringing dew points down into the 60-65 degree range providing some more comfortable air this morning. With only some light breezes, this may allow some patchy fog to form but otherwise no weather-related travel problems are expected as we begin the weekend.

This will also yield very limited rain chances, although, winds will become more southeasterly off the Atlantic through the day which, when combined with a disturbance moving west along the Gulf Coast, which will help bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon especially in areas to the south. High temperatures today will be near 90 in most locations, near average for the latter part of June.

By the end of the weekend the Atlantic ridge of high pressure will expand providing a more southeasterly wind flow and bringing more tropical moisture north across The Southeast. With more moisture in place this will allow for the development of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon as several weather disturbances rotate across the region. Afternoon highs will continue near 90, again near seasonal averages. Overnight lows will continue around 70.

By week’s end the pattern may shift as more moisture combined with an approaching area of low pressure and a weakening of The Atlantic Ridge will bring more widespread rain and thunderstorms by Thursday and Friday.

