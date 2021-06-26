LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Light breezes and dry air for the beginning of the weekend

FIRST ALERT 6-26-21
FIRST ALERT 6-26-21(Fred Hunter WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An area of high pressure to the north and east over The Southern Appalachians has pushed a wedge of slightly cooler, drier air into the region bringing dew points down into the 60-65 degree range providing some more comfortable air this morning. With only some light breezes, this may allow some patchy fog to form but otherwise no weather-related travel problems are expected as we begin the weekend.

This will also yield very limited rain chances, although, winds will become more southeasterly off the Atlantic through the day which, when combined with a disturbance moving west along the Gulf Coast, which will help bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon especially in areas to the south. High temperatures today will be near 90 in most locations, near average for the latter part of June.

By the end of the weekend the Atlantic ridge of high pressure will expand providing a more southeasterly wind flow and bringing more tropical moisture north across The Southeast. With more moisture in place this will allow for the development of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon as several weather disturbances rotate across the region. Afternoon highs will continue near 90, again near seasonal averages. Overnight lows will continue around 70.

By week’s end the pattern may shift as more moisture combined with an approaching area of low pressure and a weakening of The Atlantic Ridge will bring more widespread rain and thunderstorms by Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
In general, the cases of myocarditis and pericarditis appear to be rare and mild and usually...
FDA plans to add warning about rare heart condition to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
Alabama doctor, brother considered missing after condominium collapse in Florida
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

Latest News

First Alert Weather 9p 6-25-21
FIRST ALERT: Expect spotty showers and storms through weekend
First Alert Weather 9p 6-25-21
First Alert Weather 9p 6-25-21
FIRST ALERT PM forecast
FIRST ALERT PM forecast
Source: WBRC video
First Alert Weather: Noon update 6-25-21