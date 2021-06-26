Birmingham city schools looking to fill more than 100 teacher positions with recruitment fair this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools has seen an increase in teacher retirements after the challenges from this last pandemic school year. BCS human resources representative Jenikka Oglesby said some retirements were also planned and some were from teachers reassessing priorities.

Oglesby said they are looking to fill around 120 teacher positions and they are offering incentives this weekend to try and attract more educators.

“They are calling it the great resignation,” Oglesby said. “I think with moving in a new direction for K-12 education, some of the educators were 30, 40, 50 year old career educators, and so they made a decision that it was just their time.”

She said across the nation, schools are struggling with staffing. Oglesby said she has had 75 to 100 teachers resign or retire and she said the number keeps growing.

“That is a lot of teachers,” Oglesby said. “That is a lot of experienced educators to be losing in a time like now.”

The district is hosting a two-day job recruitment fair on Saturday, June 26th, hoping to bring in educators from all over.

Oglesby said they have a high focus on hiring elementary school teachers, but the district is offering a $7,500 signing bonus for certain specialties.

“Math teachers, science teachers, special education, and foreign language,” she said.

Oglesby said there are other incentive programs coming from the state that include a higher salary payment and the district is also offering flight vouchers for current teachers who refer someone to the job.

“We are just trying to make sure that on day one of school that we have qualified teachers in front of every student and in front of every classroom,” Oglesby said.

Oglesby said so far, more than 100 educators have pre-registered for tomorrow’s event, but they will also accept walk-ins.

The recruitment fair on Saturday will be at the Birmingham Public Library from 9am- 2pm.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.