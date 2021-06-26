Alabama State Troopers prepare for Fourth of July holiday patrols on waterways

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State trooper Freddie Ingram hopes what he and others experienced patrolling waterways on Memorial Day Weekend, doesn’t carry over to the Fourth of July holiday.

“We’ve seen a little uptick in careless operation. We had some people operating outside of the rules. So we will be on the lookout for that,” Ingram said.

Minor accidents were up compared to last year. But there were no deaths.

“We’re going to be watching to make sure boaters are on their side of the lake, make sure they’re being courteous to other boaters and of course we’ll always be diligent about alcohol and drugs on the water,” Ingram continued.

He wants boaters to pay attention to what’s happening around them and to take having life vests seriously, especially for children under the age of 8 who must wear them at all times by Alabama law.

“Make sure they have a wearable life jacket for everybody onboard. It needs to fit the person onboard,” Ingram explained.

Mindi Cherry said she and her family think safety first even while vacationing. “We grew up in California and we’ve always done lakes and they’ve always had life jackets just because you hear people having boating accidents and drowning,” Cherry expressed.

Alabama State Troopers and members of the Tuscaloosa Police Department will be patrolling Lake Tuscaloosa over the Fourth of July holiday.

