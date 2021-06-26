LawCall
Airports like ATL see more passengers, offer tips

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As air travel rebounds, and that means airport officials are asking for a little patience from their passengers.

Air travel at ATL is up more than 900 percent over last year, and almost back to 2019 levels, but things aren’t completely normal yet.

Andrew Gobiel, director of public relations at Hartsfield-Jackson asks for patience. “Please be aware, we are getting through the pandemic which is good, take a deep breath,” he said.

Masks are still required, which has been a point of contention among some guests.

“CDC and federal guidelines require that masks are worn in the airport,” said Gobiel.

Beyond the post-peak pandemic passenger surge, there are employee shortages at some airlines, so arrive early.

“Arrive into the airport, not driving onto the airport, not into Atlanta, not on 285, get in the airport two hours prior to your departure time,” Gobiel said.

He says with the Fourth and the summer weekends that lie ahead, patience is truly key.

Prices are also inching up so try to book early and plan ahead.

