West Alabama Narcotics Task Force search for drug trafficking suspect

Suspect accused of throwing 3 pounds of cocaine from a car window
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force is searching for a drug trafficking suspect who they said threw more than three pounds of cocaine from the window of a car before he escaped into a wooded area off Interstate 20/59 Tuesday.

Investigators have warrants on Dedrick Dawon McDowell, 23, of Tuscaloosa, for trafficking cocaine, failure to affix a tax stamp, reckless endangerment, second-degree possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, attempt to elude and tampering with physical evidence.

WANTF agents received information that McDowell would be arriving in Tuscaloosa Tuesday afternoon with a large quantity of illegal drugs. Agents initiated a traffic stop near the 61 mile marker of Interstate 20/59 northbound at 3:30 p.m. that afternoon. McDowell stopped and identified himself, but pulled away as an officer was standing by his driver’s side door.

Officers said he crashed his black Chevrolet Camaro into a tractor-trailer and a guardrail about a half mile further north on the interstate. A passing motorist informed officers that he had seen the driver throw what looked like a brick of cocaine from the car window. It busted into several pieces and fell down into the ravine alongside the highway.

Officers recovered more than three and a half pounds of cocaine worth an estimated wholesale value of $65,000, which could have been broken down and sold for around $200,000 to $250,000.

Dedrick Dawon McDowell
Dedrick Dawon McDowell(Tuscaloosa Police Department)

Anyone who can assist in locating McDowell is asked to call WANTF at 205-248-4748, TPD at 205- 349-2121 or CrimeStoppers at 205-752-STOP(7867). This is an ongoing investigation that could result in charges against more people. McDowell’s bond on recent, unrelated charges has been revoked.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

