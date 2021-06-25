State and local civil rights activists host voters rights rally in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Civil Rights activists from across the state met Friday on the steps of the Shelby County Courthouse, to ask the public to get involved in protecting voting rights and push lawmakers to pass laws that protect voters.

“We’re not asking, we’re demanding that we are heard not just through the streets, but the halls of power,” said Pastor Clifton McMillian.

The news conference was on the 8th anniversary of the Shelby versus Holder case. In 2013 the Supreme Court ruled a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act was unconstitutional. Shelby County filed a federal lawsuit over Section 5 of the Act. It had required certain jurisdictions with a history of discrimination to submit any proposed voting changes to the U.S, Department of Justice before it goes into effect.

“It started with a decision in Shelby County, Alabama,” said Jessica Fortune Barker, Alabama Association of Arts and Alabama Lift Our Vote “And turned into a decision that impacted the entire nation.”

Activists at Friday’s event say the frustrations over that ruling continues and concerns mount as they look at what’s happening across the country.

“Since the 2020 election, 43 states have introduced over 250 bills that further limit mail-in voting,” said Reverend Carolyn Foster, Alabama’s Poor People’s Campaign.

And their concerns also turn to lawmakers in Washington. The “For the People Act”, which was backed by Democrats, failed to pass the Senate this week. Activists say they’re mounting efforts in hopes of pushing federal lawmakers to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act which is likely to come to the Senate floor later this year.

“It is time that our voters be protected,” said Barker.

Organizers also held a rally at Orr Park in Montevallo for people to learn more voter reform efforts and to get registered to vote.

