Police: Worker’s boyfriend beat Alabama group home resident

Prichard Police Department
Prichard Police Department(Source: Prichard Police FB page)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (AP) - Police say a resident of a group home for intellectually disabled people in Alabama was beaten by the boyfriend of an employee.

Prichard Police Lt. Robert Martin tells news outlets that the employee and the resident of JLW Place had a dispute on June 14 and the employee called her boyfriend instead of calling police.

Martin says the boyfriend and the resident then got into a physical fight. A family member later removed the resident from the home.

Police say they plan to file criminal charges against the boyfriend and the employee, who has been fired.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

