Police: Teens poured alcohol on nesting sea turtle

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) - Police in coastal Alabama say a group of teenagers were arrested after pouring alcohol on a nesting sea turtle. News outlets report that Orange Beach police said the incident happened Thursday night.

Officers responded to a call that juveniles were harassing a sea turtle on the beach. Police said they found a group of teenagers near the nesting sea turtle and discovered that they had poured alcohol on the turtle.

Officers made several arrests for underage possession of alcohol. Police said the investigation into harassment of protected wildlife had been turned over to federal officials.

