Peach Jam Jubilee 2021 in Clanton

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeh Jeh Pruitt was in Clanton at Durbin Farms to talk about the upcoming Peach Jam Jubilee 2021, which will take place at the football field at Clanton City Park.

He spoke with Colby Jones, owner of Durbin Farms, Rachel Martin of Chilton County Chamber of Commerce, Miss Peach Hallie Sullivan, Junior Miss Peach Cresley Haggard, Young Miss Peach Sophie Oaks, and Little Miss Peach Nora Kate Camarillo.

Peach Jam Jubilee 2021 will be back and bigger and better than ever on Saturday, June 26 at the football field at Clanton City Park. Peach Jam Jubilee will offer a wide variety of vendors, food trucks, and entertainment! This event is FREE of charge. It runs from 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Click here for more information.

Entertainment on stage is Ryan Mims, U S Band and the headliner David Nail.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.