Parrish man killed in traffic accident

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 64-year-old Parrish man was killed Friday morning in a single-vehicle wreck in Walker County.

Alabama State Troopers said Richard Blankenship was killed around 12:45 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and struck a tree.

The crash occurred three miles west of Parrish on New Oakman Highway. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

