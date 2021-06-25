LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Nationwide eviction ban extended, local landlord urges tenants to get emergency assistance

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A nationwide ban on evictions has been extended by another month to help millions of Americans who are unable to make rent payments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local landlords are hoping more tenants will take advantage of emergency rental assistance programs to bring their rent current.

The evictions moratorium has been extended from June 30th to July 31st and the Centers for Disease Control said it’s likely this will be the final extension.

That’s why one local landlord wants renters to apply for emergency rental assistance before time runs out.

A portal to Birmingham’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been open since April 26th to help residents who’ve fallen behind on their rent or utilities because of the pandemic.

Local landlords are also benefitting.

“I’m basically waiting on a check, but it’s been approved. This lady, I gave her the paperwork, told her about it, and she filed it. They’re going to pay me a little over $6,000 that she was behind in rent. Since then, she’s got her another job, she’s still in the property,” said Birmingham Landlord, Bubba Phillips.

On Thursday, the Biden Administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions hoping to prevent millions of Americans from becoming homeless.

This is the third time the moratorium has been extended, but the CDC it will be the last.

Phillips said if you’re struggling to make rent payments, the best thing you can do is work out a deal with your landlord and apply for emergency rental assistance while there’s still money available.

“Once it gets so far behind the landlord has no choice, but to have to put someone out, and that’s the last thing a landlord wants to do. That money’s already been set aside, and somebody’s gonna get it, and that way it’ll keep your record clean whenever you go to move again. So, it’s just a win-win deal for everybody,” Phillips explained.

Birmingham’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is still accepting applications from those with financial hardships caused by the pandemic.

City leaders said more than 70 households will soon be current on their rent and utilities because of the program.

For information on how to apply, visit: www.birminghamal.gov/renthelp.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
These benefits are going to families of eligible school-age children who missed out on free or...
Second round of P-EBT money going to families around AL
Cameron Dashawn Ford
Birmingham man accused of setting fire at Gulf Shores condo
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Bruce Willis, others filming movie in Bessemer area
Bruce Willis, others shooting film in Bessemer

Latest News

69 percent of families are putting money aside for college, but it's still not enough. (Source:...
Colleges and Universities get more money to help struggling college students
"Help wanted" sign at The Vierling
Are big hiring incentives paying off for business owners?
In general, the cases of myocarditis and pericarditis appear to be rare and mild and usually...
FDA plans to add warning about rare heart condition to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
Aniah's Law signed
Parents Say Aniah’s Law Will Save Lives