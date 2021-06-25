LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

‘Miss you’: Floyd’s daughter speaks at Chauvin’s sentencing

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - George Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter shared what she wished she could tell her late father in a video shown ahead of Derek Chauvin’s sentencing.

“I miss you and I love you,” Gianna Floyd said in the video when asked what she would say to her dad.

Gianna Floyd’s video interview was played in court Friday during the sentencing hearing for Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Gianna Floyd said in the victim impact statement that she believed her dad was still with her in spirit and that she wants to know how he got hurt.

“We used to have dinner meals every single night before we went to bed,” she said. “My daddy always used to help me brush my teeth.”

She had a long list of things she would still have liked to do with her father. “I want to play with him, have fun, go on a plane ride.”

Hers was the first of several victim impact statements given by Floyd’s family members at Chauvin’s sentencing.

__

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
These benefits are going to families of eligible school-age children who missed out on free or...
Second round of P-EBT money going to families around AL
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
In general, the cases of myocarditis and pericarditis appear to be rare and mild and usually...
FDA plans to add warning about rare heart condition to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Latest News

Celebratory gunfire can cause injury and death when bullets return to the ground. Source: WLBT
Birmingham PD don’t shoot campaign
The commercial vehicle, hauling propane tanks, was fully engulfed. All northbound and...
I-59 lanes near Bessemer reopen after truck carrying propane tanks catches fire
Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes has been indicted by a Montgomery grand jury on theft of property...
State Rep. Will Dismukes reacts after indictment on theft charges
The image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an...
No ET, no answers: Intel report is inconclusive about UFOs
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over their...
Justice Department suing Georgia over state’s new voting law