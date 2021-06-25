LawCall
Minors accused of pouring alcohol on endangered sea turtle at Alabama beach

Orange Beach police have arrested several juveniles after an incident involving an endangered sea turtle.
Orange Beach police have arrested several juveniles after an incident involving an endangered sea turtle. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WSFA) - Several juveniles have been arrested after an incident on an Alabama beach Thursday involving a sea turtle.

According to the Orange Beach Police Department, officers were dispatched to an undisclosed location on the beach where they found minors who were allegedly harassing a sea turtle that was laying a nest.

The police department said its officers found the minors, as well as the nearby sea turtle, and opened an investigation. Detectives determined the underage beachgoers were consuming alcohol and had poured it on the turtle.

No names were released because of their ages, but Orange Beach police arrested several for underage possession of alcohol.

An investigation into the harassment of the turtle has been turned over to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, there are three species of sea turtles known to nest on Alabama’s beaches and each is protected under the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

Violations of the ESA could result in fines or jail time.

The exact location of the incident is not being released in order to protect the sea turtle nest.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

