Man registered as a sex offender arrested again for sexual abuse of a child

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A 37-year-old man could face life in prison after he was arrested by Alabaster Police for sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

According to Alabaster Police, a report of sexual abuse involving a child was made against Cornelius Nathaniel Atchison, of Randolph, on June 14, 2021. After investigation, Atchison was arrested and booked into the Shelby County Jail with a $90,000 bond.

Atchison is already a registered sex offender in Bibb County and because of his prior convictions, investigators said he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison if he is found guilty.

The case is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Alabaster Criminal Investigations Division at 205-664-6850 or 205-663-7401.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.