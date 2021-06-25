Hospital COVID patients down but those that remain are young people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID hospitalizations continue to drop, but doctors are worried as unvaccinated young people have begun representing a larger portion of overall hospitalizations. Doctors also say the severity of their illness is also concerning.

Last week the Alabama Hospital Association asked its members to do a survey of those hospitalized with COVID. More than 90% were not vaccinated.

“We are seeing younger people being hospitalized but we are seeing them hospitalized when the [sickness] is as severe as we were seeing in January,” Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said.

Williamson said the percentage of hospitalizations of people under 35 years old has gone from 8% in January to 13% in June. While hospital numbers overall have dropped to below two hundred, Dr. Williamson is alarmed at the percentage of those in ICU and on ventilators.

“We are seeing a higher percentage of people with COVID in the ICU now than we did in January,” Williamson said.

In January there were 3,000 people hospitalized because of COVID. 28% of them were admitted to ICU. Monday there are 173 in the hospital but 42% in ICU. The same was true for those on ventilators. Williamson said the answer to avoid seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 remains getting more people, especially younger people, vaccinated.

“It is a tragedy that we are still seeing people hospitalized,” Williamson said.

Williamson and other state health leaders talk how vaccines are close to 100% effective for preventing severe disease.

