Helena man charged with rape, incest

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Helena man is charged with Rape 1st and Incest after Helena Police said an investigation showed he repeatedly raped a juvenile family member over the span of seven years.

Helena Police executed a warrant on 34-year-old Nicholas Ricard Schoonover on June 24, 2021.

Investigators said Schoonover has outstanding warrants for similar charges in other jurisdictions as well. The Shelby County Department of Human Resources assisted Helena Police Department with the investigation and are making sure the child is being cared for.

Schoonover is in the Shelby County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn said, “This is one of the most disturbing cases I have seen in a 25-year law enforcement career. I am very thankful our Detectives were able to gain the evidence needed to stop the horrific sexual abuse of an innocent child that spanned over 7 years. There is nothing more important than the safety of our children and we will invest every resource possible to investigate and charge those who prey on their innocence.”

