LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Helena man charged with rape, incest

Nicholas Ricard Schoonover
Nicholas Ricard Schoonover(Helena Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Helena man is charged with Rape 1st and Incest after Helena Police said an investigation showed he repeatedly raped a juvenile family member over the span of seven years.

Helena Police executed a warrant on 34-year-old Nicholas Ricard Schoonover on June 24, 2021.

Investigators said Schoonover has outstanding warrants for similar charges in other jurisdictions as well. The Shelby County Department of Human Resources assisted Helena Police Department with the investigation and are making sure the child is being cared for.

Schoonover is in the Shelby County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn said, “This is one of the most disturbing cases I have seen in a 25-year law enforcement career. I am very thankful our Detectives were able to gain the evidence needed to stop the horrific sexual abuse of an innocent child that spanned over 7 years. There is nothing more important than the safety of our children and we will invest every resource possible to investigate and charge those who prey on their innocence.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
These benefits are going to families of eligible school-age children who missed out on free or...
Second round of P-EBT money going to families around AL
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
In general, the cases of myocarditis and pericarditis appear to be rare and mild and usually...
FDA plans to add warning about rare heart condition to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Latest News

Celebratory gunfire can cause injury and death when bullets return to the ground. Source: WLBT
Birmingham PD don’t shoot campaign
The commercial vehicle, hauling propane tanks, was fully engulfed. All northbound and...
I-59 lanes near Bessemer reopen after truck carrying propane tanks catches fire
Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes has been indicted by a Montgomery grand jury on theft of property...
State Rep. Will Dismukes reacts after indictment on theft charges
Cornelius Nathaniel Atchison, of Randolph
Man registered as a sex offender arrested again for sexual abuse of a child