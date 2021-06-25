LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Former Congressman Sonny Callahan passes in his sleep

Congressman H.L. “Sonny” Callahan
Congressman H.L. “Sonny” Callahan(WALA/FOX10)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey released a statement following the passing of former Congressman Sonny Callahan:

“It is with genuine sadness that I share the passing of longtime Congressman H.L. “Sonny” Callahan of Mobile.

“Congressman Callahan passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early Friday morning hours. Without question, Sonny’s service to Alabama and to America was unrivaled. He was one of South Alabama’s most beloved public servants, and his legacy of helping others stands out as just one of his many wonderful qualities.

“Our state and nation have lost a giant of a man. My thoughts and prayers are extended to Sonny’s family, friends and longtime staffers. As such, I am directing the flags at the Alabama Capitol Complex and the flags in AL-1 immediately be lowered until the day of his interment.”

Ivey also directed flags to be lowered to half-staff on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol Complex in Montgomery and in AL-1:

I am directing flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately on the grounds of the Alabama State

Capitol Complex in Montgomery and in AL-1 to honor the longstanding service of former

Congressman H. L. “Sonny” Callahan, who passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Congressman Callahan was elected to the ninety-ninth and to the eight succeeding Congresses

and retired in 2002. Prior to his service in Congress, he was a member of the Alabama state

house of representatives from 1971-1979 and was a member of the Alabama state senate from

1979-1983. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy, businessman and was an active member of

his community.

I offer my sincere condolences and prayers to his family, friends and longtime staffers.

The flags should be flown at half-staff for Congressman Sonny Callahan today until his

interment, which will be announced at a later date.

Governor Kay Ivey

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
These benefits are going to families of eligible school-age children who missed out on free or...
Second round of P-EBT money going to families around AL
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
Authorities investigating after woman shot, man killed in Sylacauga

Latest News

Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes has been indicted by a Montgomery grand jury on theft of property...
Alabama State Rep. Will Dismukes indicted on theft charges
Aniah's Law signed
Parents say Aniah’s Law will save lives
Sen. Tommy Tuberville speaks on the Senate floor to honor the memories of 10 people killed in a...
Tuberville takes to Senate floor to honor I-65 crash victims
Screenshot from security camera footage of lawsuit service
Rep. Mo Brooks, wife swear out trespassing warrant against man who served lawsuit at home