Former Congressman Sonny Callahan passes in his sleep

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey released a statement following the passing of former Congressman Sonny Callahan:

“It is with genuine sadness that I share the passing of longtime Congressman H.L. “Sonny” Callahan of Mobile.

“Congressman Callahan passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early Friday morning hours. Without question, Sonny’s service to Alabama and to America was unrivaled. He was one of South Alabama’s most beloved public servants, and his legacy of helping others stands out as just one of his many wonderful qualities.

“Our state and nation have lost a giant of a man. My thoughts and prayers are extended to Sonny’s family, friends and longtime staffers. As such, I am directing the flags at the Alabama Capitol Complex and the flags in AL-1 immediately be lowered until the day of his interment.”

Ivey also directed flags to be lowered to half-staff on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol Complex in Montgomery and in AL-1:

I am directing flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol Complex in Montgomery and in AL-1 to honor the longstanding service of former Congressman H. L. “Sonny” Callahan, who passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021. Congressman Callahan was elected to the ninety-ninth and to the eight succeeding Congresses and retired in 2002. Prior to his service in Congress, he was a member of the Alabama state house of representatives from 1971-1979 and was a member of the Alabama state senate from 1979-1983. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy, businessman and was an active member of his community. I offer my sincere condolences and prayers to his family, friends and longtime staffers. The flags should be flown at half-staff for Congressman Sonny Callahan today until his interment, which will be announced at a later date.

