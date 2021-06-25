Flooding cleanup continues in Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Northport took action to address flooded streets this week.

The intersection of 6th Street at Bridge Avenue looked different one day after WBRC showed how flood waters there were almost high enough cover a mailbox on Tuesday.

“The city of Northport made a decision to use some funds to go ahead and drain down that water level and go in there and make sure we can get it fixed,” Councilman Woodrow Washington explained.

He added that a city ordinance will prevent any new trailers from being moved into the Willowbrook mobile home park.

“From what I’ve seen, I believe it’s like 8. But some people might get there and once they dry out and realize they really can’t repair it. Right now 8 or 10. It might be more than that,” Washington continued.

There is an ongoing cleanup effort happening there. People from the trailer park at staying a Red Cross Shelter at Northport Baptist Church.

Associate Pastor Steve Green told WBRC they’ll help meet the immediate needs of people at the shelter.

They’re asking for volunteer to help with debris cleanup at Willowbrook on Saturday from 8 to noon.

Volunteers for cleanup day Saturday need to be wearing good heavy shoes, hat sun glasses. Bring a rake shovel, those types of items.”

Green added they are also trying to find housing for folks in Willowbrook who will not be able to return there.

