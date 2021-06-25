FIRST ALERT: Mostly dry conditions Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting off the day with very warm temperatures. Most of us are in the 70s. Temperatures are in the mid 70s for areas west of I-65. Parts of northeast Alabama are the coolest with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover across Central Alabama. We are starting off the day dry, and will likely stay dry for most of today. We’ll introduce a 10-20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm, but majority of the models are showing most of our area dry. Any storm that forms could produce locally heavy rain and some lightning. Best spots to see rain will be south of I-20 and into far west Alabama. Rest of us will see a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Plan for southeast winds at 5-10 mph. It will feel a little muggy today, so the feels like temperatures could climb into the low to mid 90s. If you plan on heading out to see the Barons play some baseball this evening, plan for temperatures to start near 80°F for the first pitch. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 70s by the end of the game with dry conditions.

Isolated Storms Possible Saturday: Saturday is shaping up to be mostly dry. I definitely would not cancel any outdoor plans. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will warm back up into the mid to upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll introduce a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm, but we should stay mostly dry. Just remember that if you hear rumbles of thunder, it is your cue to go indoors.

Scattered Storms Possible Sunday: Sunday is looking like our greatest chance to see scattered showers and storms this weekend. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the upper 80s. It’ll be a muggy day, so the feels like temperatures will easily climb into the 90s. We’ll introduce a 30-40 percent chance for scattered storms mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Main threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. Just monitor your WBRC First Alert App as it will notify you if there’s heavy rain or lightning nearby.

Slightly Drier Monday into Tuesday: Latest models are showing us a little drier for the first half of next week. It’ll trend a few degrees warmer too. Plan for highs to approach the upper 80s and lower 90s next Monday and Tuesday with rain chances around 20-30 percent. Feels like temperatures will easily climb into the mid to upper 90s. If you have to work outdoors, please take numerous breaks and stay hydrated.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the possibility to see a cold front approach our area by the middle part of next week. It will help to enhance our rain chances next Wednesday-Friday with scattered showers and storms becoming more likely. With more cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will trend slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will also remain possible during the overnight hours.

Tropical Update: The only system we are watching right now in the Atlantic basin is emerging off the coast of Africa. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 30 percent (low) chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Since it is so far out in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, there is no concern with this system impacting the United States over the next seven days. It could eventually move into the Caribbean or Hispaniola next week, but it remains too early to determine if it’ll become a tropical system. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. Season typically ramps up by August and September. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.