Dogs help with search and rescue operation in Florida condo collapse

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The search for signs of life continues in Florida after part of a condo collapsed. Officials estimate Friday that 159 people could be trapped under rubble and leaders are using search dogs to try and find them.

A local search team provided perspective about this operation and says those dogs at the scene are one of the biggest assets for crews in this search.

Tim Haskew and his dog Oliver volunteer with the Alabama-based Red Mountain Search Dog Association. The duo helped with about 80 percent of the teams searches within the last year. Haskew says dogs are key resources in searches because they can maneuver through a space where a human might have more trouble…..and often their nose can direct crews to what human eyes can’t see.

Haskew says dogs are key resources in searches because they can maneuver through a space where a human might have more trouble. And often their nose can direct crews to what human eyes can’t see.

“50 to 100 times the power to be able to detect. And once they locate it, they can rule out and start zeroing in where it could be,” Haskew said.

In some missing person searches, dogs are exposed to a specific human smell to track down an individual. Haskew says with so many people missing in this collapse, the dogs are trained to search for signs of any human.

“They’ve been trained and been through enough exercises to understand they’re looking for the smell of a human being.”

The Cohen family in Tuscaloosa is one of many now waiting to hear that their loved one has been found and is okay.

Haskew didn’t have data on how much more quickly searches are resolved when crews use dogs, but says based on his experience search dogs help families get answers.

“Anecdotally – I can tell you it’s going to be faster because the dogs have the abilities we don’t.”

