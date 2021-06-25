LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

A DAY WITH AUNT MAE: Northwest La. woman turns 108

Mae Allen, a woman from Homer, La., turned 108 on Jan. 18, 2021.
Mae Allen, a woman from Homer, La., turned 108 on Jan. 18, 2021.(Family)
By Domonique Benn
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMER, La. (KSLA) - It’s a day with Aunt Mae!

Mae Allen, a woman from Homer, La., is celebrating her 108th birthday. A drive-by celebration is set for July 3. About 25 to 30 people are expected to attend the festivities at Presbyterian Village Nursing Home, located at 3700 US 79 in Homer.

Aunt Mae technically had her birthday on Jan. 18, but because of the pandemic, celebrations were pushed back. Family members say Aunt Mae has lived in Louisiana her entire life.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
These benefits are going to families of eligible school-age children who missed out on free or...
Second round of P-EBT money going to families around AL
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
Authorities investigating after woman shot, man killed in Sylacauga

Latest News

Etowah County man indicted on multiple charges of dissemination, possession of child pornography
Alabama doctor, brother considered missing after condominium collapse in Florida
Governor Kay Ivey recently signed house bill 554, which will now let the Alabama GI Dependent...
Alabama G.I. Scholarship Program Expands
Birmingham Police announce ‘Don’t Shoot’ safety initiative