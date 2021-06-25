Councilman Hoyt says Ensley project a promise kept

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ensley is getting millions for an affordable housing development that is almost two decades in the making, Councilman Steven Hoyt tells us.

Hoyt pushed for more affordable housing almost 20 years ago, and says this mission was personal as the former neighborhood president there.

Today, they broke ground at Oak Hill, the new affordable housing project infused with $25 million in cash from the NCRC rehab fund. But it’s not just about the buildings that will be constructed. Councilman Steven Hoyt says Belview Heights has been an area with a shadow cast over it for years, and this is a beacon of hope. With a history of blight and violence, Hoyt says the new homes will give families a place to take root and build a better community that takes pride without the blight. The project consists of 28 single-family homes, something Hoyt has wanted for a long time.

“It’s wonderful when you see the city emerge like this full circle and I know the residents are happy because it is something that increases property values as opposed to bringing property values down,” said Hoyt.

Adding new families also helps local schools and Hoyt calls that a double-win.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.