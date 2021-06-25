LawCall
Could businesses mandate COVID-19 vaccine to employees?

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More and more employers are considering mandating the vaccine. That is what a national business reporter is hearing a lot more of in Birmingham and around the country. The ground swell is starting to appear to take shape with mandating vaccines according to Ty West who is the senior editor with the American City Business Journals.

West has talked with a lot of employment law attorneys who said back when the vaccine was first available, companies wanted to encourage their employees to get it, but now West says a few factors are pushing employers to possibly mandating the vaccine. One is the OSHA guidelines which gives a huge incentive to companies to meet the 100% vaccine mark within their organizations.

West is also hearing other factors.

“If and when the vaccine gets full FDA approval, a lot of experts think that’s going to be a big milestone that’s going to say, alright we’re going to mandate it under emergency use authorization but once we get to the point where its fully authorized, we’re going to mandate it then,” West said.

More than 150 healthcare workers were fired or resigned recently at Houston’s Methodist Hospital for refusing to take the vaccine. The hospital is one of the country’s first to mandate vaccines to employees.

Earlier this month, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said employers can require employees to be vaccinated with some exemptions, but legal questions remain about how companies go about it. We’ll see what happens over the next few months.

