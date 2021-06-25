I-59 NB lanes near Bessemer reopen after truck carrying propane tanks catches fire
Shoulder and right line of I-59 SB remain closed
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is starting to move again on I-59 near Bessemer after a truck carrying propane caught fire Friday afternoon.
The northbound lanes of I-59 NB are now open, however the shoulder and right lane of I-59 SB near the 113 mile marker remain closed while crews remove wreckage from the scene.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.
