I-59 NB lanes near Bessemer reopen after truck carrying propane tanks catches fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is starting to move again on I-59 near Bessemer after a truck carrying propane caught fire Friday afternoon.

The northbound lanes of I-59 NB are now open, however the shoulder and right lane of I-59 SB near the 113 mile marker remain closed while crews remove wreckage from the scene.

Traffic is at a standstill on I-59 SB in Bessemer due to a commercial vehicle fire. (WBRC)

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

