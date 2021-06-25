LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

I-59 NB lanes near Bessemer reopen after truck carrying propane tanks catches fire

Shoulder and right line of I-59 SB remain closed
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is starting to move again on I-59 near Bessemer after a truck carrying propane caught fire Friday afternoon.

The northbound lanes of I-59 NB are now open, however the shoulder and right lane of I-59 SB near the 113 mile marker remain closed while crews remove wreckage from the scene.

Traffic is at a standstill on I-59 SB in Bessemer due to a commercial vehicle fire.
Traffic is at a standstill on I-59 SB in Bessemer due to a commercial vehicle fire.(WBRC)

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
These benefits are going to families of eligible school-age children who missed out on free or...
Second round of P-EBT money going to families around AL
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
Authorities investigating after woman shot, man killed in Sylacauga

Latest News

Congressman H.L. “Sonny” Callahan
Former Congressman Sonny Callahan passes in his sleep
Truck catches fire on I-20/59 SOURCE: Jonathan Day
Truck catches fire on I-20/59 SOURCE: Jonathan Day
Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes has been indicted by a Montgomery grand jury on theft of property...
Alabama State Rep. Will Dismukes indicted on theft charges
Truck fire on I-20/59 SOURCE: Matt Sparks
Truck fire on I-20/59 SOURCE: Matt Sparks