Colleges and Universities get more money to help struggling college students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Colleges and Universities across the country just got more money from the federal government to help students who are struggling financially.

The American Rescue Plan included cutting a huge check to colleges and universities.

“The overall dollar amount from the government has increased. What started at 14 Billion..and then 23 Billion is now 40 Billion,” said Tyler Peterson, Executive Director of Financial Aid at UAB.

40 billion dispersed to both private and public institutions to help students struggling financially during the pandemic. The money could be used to pay for tuition, food, housing, healthcare, mental health or childcare.

And the stress of balancing it all was very real for many families.

A U.S. Census survey of households with college students revealed one of the top reasons students dropped out in the fall was because of income loss.

This new round of money for the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund is also available for more families.

“International students. Students without documentation, and students who didn’t complete the FAFSA may be eligible for COVID related disruptions,” said Peterson.

Undergraduate and Graduate students are eligible if you were an active student in Fall 2020, Spring 2021 or Summer 2021. And because it’s grant money, you don’t have to repay the school.

Students can apply through their college or university’s financial aid office.

