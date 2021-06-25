Birmingham Police announce ‘Don’t Shoot’ safety initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Chief Patrick D. Smith, U.S. Attorney-Northern District of Alabama, Prim Escalona and Frank Barefield of Crime Stoppers launched a new safety initiative.

Smith kicked off a “Don’t Shoot” campaign that puts more officers on patrol to look for celebratory gunfire and shooting.

Smith said if you’re caught shooting a gun in the air you will be arrested. Smith reminded everyone that bullets that go up must come down, and someone can be hurt or killed.

Escalona said she supports local law enforcement and their priority to have programs to improve community safety and save lives.

“Let’s have our summer celebratory sounds be neighbors talking, and children playing and music playing not gunfire,” said Escalona.

Barefield reminded people that calls and tips for information on crimes, including celebratory gunfire, can be anonymous.

